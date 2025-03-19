Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 7,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 123,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

The company has a market cap of $927.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 94,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Radware by 159.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 587,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 360,710 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Radware by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Radware by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

