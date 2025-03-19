QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Short Interest Update

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of QXO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,090,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QXO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in QXO in the third quarter valued at $16,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QXO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $290.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

