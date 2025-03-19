Q3 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Increased by Analyst

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

