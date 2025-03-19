Q2 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US Boosted by Zacks Research

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $260.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 433,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,425,000 after buying an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 61,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

