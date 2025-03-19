Q1 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Cut by Zacks Research

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.51 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.38.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $298.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $931,286,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 732.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,493 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after purchasing an additional 749,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.