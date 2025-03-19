Q1 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Cut by Zacks Research

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $298.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $931,286,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 732.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,493 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after purchasing an additional 749,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.