Q1 EPS Estimates for Mural Oncology Cut by HC Wainwright

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mural Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mural Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mural Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.57) earnings per share.

MURA stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Mural Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MURA. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Mural Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mural Oncology by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

