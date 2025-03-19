Q1 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 544,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 90.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 212,520 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 446,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

