Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PYXS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 81,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,406. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Oncology stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Pyxis Oncology worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

