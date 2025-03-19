ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 412,820 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 261.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,820 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,371,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,400,000 after buying an additional 11,468,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $403,827,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after buying an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

