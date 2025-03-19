ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

