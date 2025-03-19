Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Sells $217,000.00 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $712,302.50. The trade was a 23.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. 1,043,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

