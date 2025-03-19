Promising Technology Stocks To Research – March 18th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks represent shares in companies that primarily develop, produce, or distribute technology-related goods and services. These companies are often involved in sectors such as software, hardware, telecommunications, and digital innovation, and their stocks tend to be characterized by a high growth potential and volatility due to the fast-paced nature of the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.10. 183,947,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,518,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $24.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $580.11. 13,766,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,614,378. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $657.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.41.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,315,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,904,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,049,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,917,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $146.08 and a one year high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.55. 8,289,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,026,064. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.49. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $376.91 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

