Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – March 17th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that are engaged in the research, development, or commercialization of nanotechnology, which manipulates matter at an atomic or molecular scale. These stocks offer investors exposure to innovations that drive advancements in fields such as medicine, electronics, energy, and materials science. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.67. The stock had a trading volume of 148,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. NVE has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 56,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,285. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 23,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,485. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

NASDAQ:VRPX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 490,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,260. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Clene (CLNNW)

NASDAQ:CLNNW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 5,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,955. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

