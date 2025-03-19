Promising Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – March 16th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on biotechnology, which involves using biological processes to develop medical treatments, drugs, and diagnostic tools. These stocks can be volatile due to the high risks associated with lengthy research and regulatory approval processes, but they also offer significant growth potential when breakthrough innovations occur. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.90. 4,510,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,640. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.10. The stock has a market cap of $374.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded up $14.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.44. 1,744,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,182,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.63. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

