Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,631,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 17.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Granger Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,529,000 after purchasing an additional 910,603 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,720 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,256 shares during the period. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

