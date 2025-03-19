Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 27,691 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $531.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

