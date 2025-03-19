Privium Fund Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.30% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 29,184 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $578,426.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,201 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,683.82. The trade was a 5.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 2,850 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,800. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,352,844. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

