Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $234,937.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,802.80. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.22 per share, with a total value of $181,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,632.18. The trade was a 16.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.