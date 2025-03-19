Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $544,000 Stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 533,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $476.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

