Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,425,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 878,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,976,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ambev by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 14,512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,083,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

