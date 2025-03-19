Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,650 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.16% of Charter Communications worth $80,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $354.45 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.82 and a 200-day moving average of $354.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

