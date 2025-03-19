Primecap Management Co. CA Has $149.62 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,528 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.52% of Carnival Co. & worth $149,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

About Carnival Co. &



Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

