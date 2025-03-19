Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 371,613 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.28% of US Foods worth $44,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in US Foods by 332.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 66,100.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Melius began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

US Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of USFD opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

