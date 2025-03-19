Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.65 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.65 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.9% increase from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.55.
Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PONT remained flat at $530.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.10. Pontiac Bancorp has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $530.00.
About Pontiac Bancorp
