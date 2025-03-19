Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.65 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.65 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.9% increase from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.55.

Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PONT remained flat at $530.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.10. Pontiac Bancorp has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $530.00.

About Pontiac Bancorp

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

