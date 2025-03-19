Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.88 Million

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Polyhedra Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polyhedra Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Polyhedra Network has a total market capitalization of $572.02 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polyhedra Network alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83,392.61 or 0.99892281 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,960.79 or 0.99393503 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,333,333 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official website is polyhedra.network. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk.

Polyhedra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 112,502,998.79 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 2.05976706 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $5,461,598.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyhedra Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyhedra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyhedra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyhedra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.