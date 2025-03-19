Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Increased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Polaris by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after buying an additional 241,926 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.