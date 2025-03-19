Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 59,423 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,423 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,698,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,823 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,715,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 953,659 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 677,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 121,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,540.58. The trade was a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,852.64. This trade represents a 5.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,928. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

