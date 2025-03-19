Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 252,810 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252,810 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESPR. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $312.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

