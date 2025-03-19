Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $589,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APH opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

