Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.71. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 43,757 shares.
Piraeus Financial Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.
About Piraeus Financial
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Piraeus Financial
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Trading Halts Explained
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.