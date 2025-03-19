Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HNW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 24,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,344. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
