Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HNW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 24,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,344. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.