Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $4.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

