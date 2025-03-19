Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Price Performance
Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $4.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.03.
About Pinnacle Renewable Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Renewable Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.