Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

