PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

PHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.51. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

