Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Plans Dividend of GBX 27.35

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.35 ($0.36) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 2.6% increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PHNX opened at GBX 588.50 ($7.65) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 475 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 512.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.21. The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.
Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phoenix Group will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
