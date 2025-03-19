PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Posts Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ PMCB opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.25. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.58.
About PharmaCyte Biotech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PharmaCyte Biotech
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Palo Alto Networks: Cybersecurity Standout in a Turbulent Market
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Delta’s Stock Takes a Hit—Can Lower Oil Prices Fuel a Comeback?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.