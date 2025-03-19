PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Posts Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ PMCB opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.25. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer.

