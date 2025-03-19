Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 814,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,791. The stock has a market cap of $784.30 million, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.27. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,650.12. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $200,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,338.28. This trade represents a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PPTA. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

See Also

