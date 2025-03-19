Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $16,207,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14,544.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $18,493,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

