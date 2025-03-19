Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Penumbra worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $275.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 810.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,304.77. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total value of $17,469,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,069.84. This represents a 79.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,054,293. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

