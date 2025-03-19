Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Nick V. Caldwell Sells 68,727 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,202.06. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PTON shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,520,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after buying an additional 4,635,667 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $39,992,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,757 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.