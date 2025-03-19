PDS Planning Inc Has $627,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 249,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 353,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 517,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

