PDS Planning Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.84 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

