PDS Planning Inc Has $467,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $338.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.