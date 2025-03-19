PDS Planning Inc Buys 937 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

ENB opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

