PDS Planning Inc Buys 105 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $149.50 and a 52 week high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

