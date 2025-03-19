PDD (PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $115.77 billion for the quarter.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

