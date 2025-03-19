Patrick Joseph Farrell Acquires 1,150 Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $24,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,677.36. The trade was a 18.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ArrowMark Financial Price Performance
BANX opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $21.67.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
