Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. 71,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,582.36. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

