Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Amphenol by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

