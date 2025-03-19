Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 10,304 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,513,000 after buying an additional 1,518,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Viking by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,931,000 after acquiring an additional 836,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Viking by 36.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,951,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 793,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 192.9% in the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,586,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,903,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,403,000 after purchasing an additional 194,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Stock Down 7.4 %

VIK stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.